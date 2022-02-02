Sara Donchey has returned to where it all began. After college, Sara worked as production assistant for KPIX 5 and now she has returned to the station to anchor the 3 pm and 5 pm newscasts.

She comes to KPIX after spending several years being a reporter and anchor for CBS2 and KCAL9.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Diamond Bar, Sara earned a degree in Print and Online Journalism from San Francisco State University. During her time there, she contributed to the student-run publication, Golden Gate Xpress. She also worked as both the Online Managing Editor and the Editorial Cartoonist for the paper, in addition to penning news and sports reports.

After college and her stint at KPIX, Sara relocated to South Texas to work as a multimedia journalist for KRIS-TV and KZTV, a duoply station in Corpus Christi. She reported for the evening newscasts and anchored the station's weekend evening shows.

In 2015, Sara moved to Houston to work as an anchor and reporter for KPRC-TV, where she anchored the stations 11 am and 4 pm broadcasts. During her time at KPRC, Sara traveled the country to cover two Super Bowls, the 2016 Dallas Police shooting and the San Bernardino terror attack. She also anchored wall-to-wall breaking news coverage during Hurricane Harvey, traveled to Mexico to cover the NFL, and went with MLB star Carlos Correa's to his hometown in Puerto Rico.

Sara is settling back into the Bay Area with her husband, son, and Doberman Pinscher named Hiwa.