Da Lin is an award-winning journalist at KPIX 5 News. He joined KPIX 5 in 2012, but has been reporting the news in the Bay Area since 2007. Da grew up in Oakland, and before his return to the Bay Area, he spent five years covering the news at three other television stations in Texas, Southern and Central California. He also spent five years reporting at KRON 4.

Da has traveled and lived all over the world, from China to England, but he says his heart belongs in the Bay Area. He says there's simply no place like it. Da's coverage of major stories including the Oscar Grant killing has earned him 10 awards from the Bay Area Press Photographers' Association and the Northern California Radio and Television News Directors' Association.

E-mail Da | Follow Da on Twitter | "Like" Da on Facebook