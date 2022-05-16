Zaza Pachulia: 'Game 6 Klay' returns to Golden State Warriors playoff arsenal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Two-time NBA champion Zaza Pachulia had a good feeling about last Friday's playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

He knew his former team had one distinct advantage over the young Grizzlies: "Game 6 Klay"

"I don't know if Memphis knew about it or followed his history before, but he owns it," Pachulia said on KPIX's Game Day.

Klay Thompson added to his postseason legend with eight three-pointers and 30 points in the Warriors closeout win to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Pachulia, now the team's liaison for business and basketball, likes Golden State's chances going forward if they get pushed to another long series.

"For the rest of the NBA, if it's a Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, watch out for Klay Thompson," he warned.

The Warriors would prefer the next round doesn't get to that point. They will have head coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for Game 1 Wednesday night. He missed the final three games against Memphis after he tested positive for COVID.

"Knowing Steve, probably he was the most miserable person in the world to be sitting at home watching his team on TV," said Pachulia.

Margot Kerr would certainly agree with that. She tweeted during Game 6 that she would never watch another NBA game with her husband.

If all goes well for the Warriors over the next few weeks, Kerr won't be home watching a game anytime soon.