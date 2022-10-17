Young girl struck by vehicle crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon

SAN RAMON -- A young girl was in critical but stable condition early Monday after she was struck crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon.

According to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.

The ensuing investigation has revealed that a young girl was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. She was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken by San Ramon fire department medics to Children's Hospital in Oakland.

The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police and has not been arrested.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.