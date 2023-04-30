Yosemite Valley to reopen early as flooding fears recede

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- The National Park Service will begin a phased reopening of the Yosemite Valley on Sunday, with the valley fully open on Monday.

Yosemite Valley will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for day use on Sunday and fully open on Monday, the park service said on its website Saturday.

Most of the valley, where most visitor arrive and stay, was closed Friday night due to a forecast of flooding from melting snow.

Water flows over Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley, with rainbows visible in the mist April 27, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama / Getty Images

The park service said western Yosemite Valley could still close if traffic congestion or parking becomes "unmanageable."

Visitors can expect heavy traffic, road closures and detours, limited parking and possible delays in emergency response, the park service said.

"Rivers in Yosemite will be flowing very high and will be extremely dangerous," the park service said. "Do not enter or approach them."