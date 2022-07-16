Yosemite National Park bans campfires in some areas of park as Washburn Fire grows

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park visitors will be prohibited from having campfires in some areas of the park starting Saturday to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires at the park, where firefighters have been battling a blaze since last week, officials said.

Firefighters from Cleveland National Forrest intervene in Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park forced the closure of the South Gate entrance Yosemite South Gate, CA, United States on July 11, 2022. Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The human-caused Washburn Fire broke out last week next to the park's Washburn Trail and had grown to 4,822 Acres and 37% containment as of Saturday. How the blaze started remains under investigation.

Visitors won't be allowed to start campfires, cooking fires, and/or charcoal fires in areas that are below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) in elevation unless they are in campgrounds accessible by car or in picnic areas in developed portions of the park, the National Park Service said in a statement Friday.

It said smoking is also prohibited in areas below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) except inside an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where fires are specifically allowed, in a designated smoking area, or while in an area that is barren or has been cleared of all flammable material.

Officials said visitors will be allowed to start fires in areas above 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) elevation but not above 9,600 feet (2,900 meters) elevation.

Park officials said residents and property owners may return to Wawona on Sunday, July 17, at 8 a.m., though they must show a photo ID and a proof of residency document. Escorts will be mandatory when entering and leaving via Wawona Road between South Entrance and Wawona. Additional information on repopulating the area is available on the Yosemite website.

Wawona and the Mariposa Grove will remain closed to the public, officials said.

Farther north, the Peter Fire in Shasta County south of Redding remained at 304 acres (123 hectares) but containment jumped to 34% Friday, up from 25%.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and destroyed 12 structures before its forward progress was stopped.

The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three of the structures were homes.