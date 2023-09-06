Body of missing Netflix engineer Yohanes Kidane found in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco County coroner's office said the body of a 22-year-old Netflix engineer who went missing in August was found in the San Francisco Bay.

Yohanes S. Kidane, 22, had recently graduated from Cornell University and relocated to the Bay Area after being hired by Netflix to work as a software engineer.

San Jose police said he was last seen getting into an Uber in mid-August.

His cell phone, wallet and backpack were later recovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco, which is located just south of the bridge.

His body was then found on Aug. 29 by a passing boat in the waters northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge. The coroner later identified the person as Kidane and said he had died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.