Recent college grad Yohanes Kidane missing weeks after starting job at Netflix

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

San Jose police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man who recently graduated from Cornell University and relocated to the Bay Area after being hired by Netflix to work as a software engineer.

Yohanes S. Kidane was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. Monday as he entered an Uber vehicle at 28 N. 4th St., in San Jose.

KIdane was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

Yohanes S. Kidane
Yohanes S. Kidane San Jose Police Department

His cell phone, wallet and backpack have been recovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco, which is located just south of the bridge. His phone's location was at the Golden Gate Bridge for all of Monday evening.

Kidane moved to San Jose two weeks ago to work at Netflix, where he was recently hired as a software engineer.

He is 22 years old, Black, stands 5'8" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Kidane or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department. 

