Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose's Yerba Buena High School locked down; student found with BB gun

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- A report of a student with a gun at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose Friday prompted a school lockdown search for the student, who was found is possession of a BB gun.

San Jose police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the call involved a student in possession of a pistol, and out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers identified and detained the student who by then was off the campus, police said, and recovered a BB gun.  

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus or nearby neighborhoods and that units will be clearing shortly.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 1:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.