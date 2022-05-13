San Jose's Yerba Buena High School locked down; student found with BB gun
SAN JOSE -- A report of a student with a gun at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose Friday prompted a school lockdown search for the student, who was found is possession of a BB gun.
San Jose police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the call involved a student in possession of a pistol, and out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on lockdown.
Officers identified and detained the student who by then was off the campus, police said, and recovered a BB gun.
Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus or nearby neighborhoods and that units will be clearing shortly.
