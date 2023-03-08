Original XTC Drummer Celebrates Beloved Band's Legacy at Yoshi's in Oakland

OAKLAND -- The original drummer from influential British rock group XTC Terry Chambers brings his current tribute project EXTC to Yoshi's in Oakland Monday, giving fans a rare chance to experience the band's music live.

One of the more unique groups to emerge from England during the punk era, XTC embraced some elements of the burgeoning sound but had a far broader and more experimental approach. Main songwriters Andy Partridge (guitars, vocals) and Colin Moulding (bass, vocals) from the English town of Swindon began working together in the early '70s, eventually forming the New York Dolls-influenced, pre-punk band Helium Kids in 1973 that included Chambers on drums.

That outfit would morph into XTC with the addition of keyboard player Barry Andrews, scoring a record deal with Virgin and releasing its first songs on their 3D EP in 1977, a year before issuing its debut album White Music. While not punk in any conventional sense, XTC's energetic songs and love for angular, ska-tinged, guitar-driven pop quickly found a receptive audience.

The group would remain something of a cult band with its sophomore album Go 2, but had a breakthrough hit with "Making Plans for Nigel" from their third effort Drums and Wires in 1979 which downplayed the band's earlier quirkiness to focus on writing more accessible and direct pop tunes. The album was also the first to feature new guitarist Dave Gregory after the departure of Andrews.

The band was touring incessantly during this period, both as an increasingly popular headline act and as an opener for the Police. The rigorous road schedule would wear on the band, eventually leading to XTC's retirement from live performing after Partridge began experiencing panic attacks and anxiety over taking the stage. The band's classic 1982 double album English Settlement marked a turn towards the more pastoral psychedelic pop that would dominate later XTC albums. The record also marked the last full effort to feature Chambers on drums with his departure during sessions for their follow-up Mummer, citing the band's decision to stop touring as his main reason for leaving.

Chambers would move to Australia to be with his then girlfriend, but other than joining the reformed Aussie band Dragon for a few years, he essentially stopped playing music until he moved back to the UK in 2016. Chambers would reconnect with Moulding to record an EP under the moniker TC&I. That band would play a series of sold-out shows in Swindon -- the first time the musicians had played live in 35 years -- and release an album recorded at the last show entitled Naked Flames.

While TC&I would announce it split up in January of 2019, Chambers has since toured with the new group EXTC featuring TC&I guitarist/singer Steve Tilling (who also plays in the band Circu5), American guitarist Steve Hampton (of the alt-country band Dead Crow Road) and session bassist Matt Hughes playing from the classic XTC catalog with the blessings of his former bandmates. The quartet played the States to wide acclaim last year. While EXTC has pared itself down to a trio with the departure of Tilling, fans can still expect to hear songs drawn from the albums Chambers played on between 1977 and 1982 along with some later XTC hits from Skylarking and Oranges & Lemons.

EXTC featuring drummer Terry Chambers

Monday, March 13, 8 p.m. $29-$69

Yoshi's in Oakland