Worldwide outages hit Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Meta confirmed Friday that users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp social media platforms were experiencing outages and slowness Friday.

The outages were reported worldwide and appeared to begin just before noon PT according to data from Downdetector.com. Menlo Park-based Meta posted a comment on Downdetector saying, "We confirm that we are experiencing problems with our servers that keep our services running. We are working to fix the problem."

Users have reported posts and media not uploading. Others have not been unable to access their accounts or send messages.

Facebook's Messenger instant messaging app for mobile phones also appeared to be experiencing an outage at about the same time.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 12:51 PM

