8 canines to compete for 2024 Worlds Ugliest Dog title at Sonoma-Marin Fair

PETALUMA -- Hold the good and the bad: This dog competition only has the ugly.

Eight dogs are competing for the title in the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma this weekend, which is being supported by Mug Root Beer to highlight the importance of adoption and support other dogs in need.

The top three pups will split a $10,000 prize, and the winning canine will be featured on limited edition Mug cans in lieu of the usual mascot.

The pups will walk the red carpet at the fair on Friday, with the winners to be announced Monday.

Five judges—including state Treasurer Fiona Ma—will decide on the ugliest dog, but members of the public can also cast a vote online to crown a canine with the People's Choice Award.

Last year's winner was Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested dog that won the judges over with his deformed hind legs, lolling tongue and ratlike tail. He was born disabled and set to be euthanized, but now, Scotter is living his best ugly life with the woman who saved him from being put down.

Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona, holds her dog Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested hairless, winner at the World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma June 23, 2023. Robert Grant

The competition this year is a mix of old and young pups, but each is just as ugly as the next. One dog diva Poppy's appearance is described as "chupacabra-chic," while another contestant Daisy Mae "boasts a face that only a mother could love."

Most of the owners behind the dogs want to encourage adoption and shine a positive light on disabled, senior and rescue pets.

The public can vote for their favorite ugly dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's website at https://www.sonoma-marinfair.org/worlds-ugliest-dog/.