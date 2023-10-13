Workers at Alameda County Community Food Bank move to unionize

OAKLAND - Workers at one of the largest food banks in the Bay Area are seeking to unionize.

The workers were hoping that management at Alameda County Community Food Bank would voluntarily recognize the union, but even with this setback, they are still optimistic about the process.

"This is what we do every day," said Alameda County Community Food Bank employee Blair Kearney, standing in a massive warehouse.

Kearney leads volunteers who stuff countless bags of food for distribution. They're helping community members facing food insecurity, but she's also part of a wave of nonprofit workers seeking to unionize.

"We're very excited and morale right now is very high," said Kearney.

They say mobilizing efforts including workers at Starbucks, and even non-profit employees at their counterpart SF Marin Food Bank unionizing in 2019, have inspired them.

Some of the lowest paid here, include warehouse workers.

"They really make the work happen and make sure that we can get food out into the community," said Alameda County Community Food Bank employee Fiona Hannigan.

Hannigan and Katie Peoples work in marketing and fundraising, and say two-thirds of the 90 eligible full-time and part-time workers have signed the authorization to form a union. They say many of their co-workers are in need.

"We have staff who are accessing the bank resources," said Hannigan.

"We're concerned about a living wage, and benefits," said Peoples.

"Right now our warehouse team doesn't have much of a voice," said Kearney.

Management sent employees a letter Wednesday saying it will not voluntarily recognize the union, choosing to stay neutral.

"The food bank fully respects the right of our staff to seek a union and equally support their right to self determine their representation," said Michael Altfest, director of Community Engagement and Marketing at the food bank.

"I really welcome their decision to remain neutral," said Hannigan.

Employees say they'll clear a final hurdle by petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for an official vote. For employees like Blair, they know they're close.

"I'm so excited for this opportunity. It'll be good for us. It'll be good for the organization. It'll be good for Alameda County," said Kearney.

Workers will get to the collective bargaining table and be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29.

The unionization could happen within the next month, pending the official vote.