Worker killed in Oakland warehouse roof collapse

OAKLAND -- One person was killed and a massive Oakland warehouse red tagged following an early Friday morning roof collapse.

Oakland fire said it got a call at 3:15 a.m. reporting the partial collapse at a warehouse located at 650 85th Ave. A Google search revealed that Peet's Coffee and Tea has a distribution operation inside the building.

Arriving firefighters discovered heavy damage and an injured employee who had succumbed to their injuries. No other details were released about the victim.

It also was no immediately known if other employees were in the facility at the time of the collapse.

Firefighters said it was too early to determine the exact a broken pipe was among the debris. It was also too early to determine if weather played a role.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 2 inches of rain has fallen in Oakland over the last 24 hours.

The extensive damage and lingering danger forced officials to red tag the building.