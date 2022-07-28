Watch CBS News
Wood chipper truck overturns on Highway 101 / I-80 transition ramp in San Francisco

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wood chipper truck spilled its load on a highway transition ramp in San Francisco, impacting the busy afternoon commute to the Bay Bridge.

The truck overturned on the transition from southbound Highway 101 to eastbound Interstate 80. 

The California Highway Patrol said there was a large amount of wood chips in the road along a stretch where there is no shoulder. A Caltrans crew was headed there with a sweeper to help get it all cleaned up.

One lane on the transition road was blocked and the second lane was open. Traffic was very slow in the area.

As of 2:40 p.m., the CHP said both lanes had been reopened but traffic was still very heavy.

There was no word on the cause of the crash and no injuries were reported.

