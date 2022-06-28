Women assaulted along SMART multi-use path in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a series of recent assaults in Rohnert Park on the SMART multi-use path between Southwest Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway, according to an announcement from the city's Department of Public Safety.



In separate incidents on June 25 and 26, women who had been walking on the path reported that a man riding a black mountain bike slapped them on the buttocks as he passed by them. On June 27, another woman reported that a man on a black mountain bike chased her and exposed his genitals to her, before she hit the suspect with an object and he fled the scene.



Police describe the suspect as Hispanic, between the ages of 18-20, heavyset, with dark curly hair and wearing glasses. Police said the suspect has been seen in orange shorts with smiley faces on them as well as having a black shirt or black sweatshirt.



Police ask anyone who sees anyone matching this description to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2612.