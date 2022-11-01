Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman with life-threatening injuries following stabbing in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Tuesday in San Jose and police have located a suspect.

The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive in the Lone Hill Highlands neighborhood.

San Jose police said on social media that officers were still trying to gather information on a possible motive. At 12:45 p.m., police said a suspect had been located.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 1:02 PM

