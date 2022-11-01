Woman with life-threatening injuries following stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Tuesday in San Jose and police have located a suspect.

The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive in the Lone Hill Highlands neighborhood.

San Jose police said on social media that officers were still trying to gather information on a possible motive. At 12:45 p.m., police said a suspect had been located.

Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing incident in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr.



Adult female victim with life threatening injuries has been transported to a local hospital.



Still gathering info on a possible suspect/motive.



