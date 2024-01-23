Woman stranded overnight in swift-moving Livermore creek rescued safely

LIVEMORE — A woman was stranded on top of her car in a swift-moving Livermore creek for about 15 hours before being rescued, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

Just after 10 a.m., a camper near the 7000 block of Del Valle Road called the Alameda County Fire Department about a car submerged in the water.

Fire crews at the scene spotted a woman sitting on top of the car and began planning a rescue, while calling the CHP for help. Thanks to appropriate weather, a CHP helicopter was able to lower a rescue technician and get the woman out of the creek.

According to Alameda Fire, the woman tried to drive through the creek around 7:30 p.m. Monday, but she underestimated how deep it was and was running faster than expected causing her car to overturn.

She was stranded for about 15 hours. Rescue crews said she would be OK, but she was still taken to a hospital to be evaluated.