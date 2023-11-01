Woman stabbed in San Francisco's Tenderloin District Monday night dies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a woman dead in the city's Tenderloin District Monday evening.

According to the SFPD, on Monday at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Leavenworth Street after a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers learned that paramedics had been dispatched to the area for an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics determined the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and she was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Despite the life-saving efforts of medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide detail are investigating this incident.

Police said no arrests has been made in the case and a suspect description has not been released. This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.