Woman riding bicycle fatally struck in Palo Alto Monday night

A woman riding a bicycle in Palo Alto on Monday night died after being hit by multiple vehicles, including two that did not stop after the collision, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Embarcadero and Newell roads, where first responders arrived to find the woman in her 20s and pronounced her dead at the scene, Palo Alto police said.

The woman was stopped astride her bike in the far left lane of eastbound Embarcadero Road and may have been waiting for a green arrow to turn left onto northbound Newell Road but was hit from behind by a man driving a blue 2023 Honda Accord. The force of the collision knocked her into the intersection where two additional vehicles struck her, according to police.

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

Neither of the two vehicles stopped and police are seeking the drivers. The Accord driver cooperated with investigators, who learned the vehicle was equipped with a dashcam that captured the initial collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about it can call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.