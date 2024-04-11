Woman raped near North Concord BART station; convicted murderer arrested

A convicted murderer who was out of prison was arrested this week on suspicion of rape after allegedly attacking a woman as she walked home from North Concord BART.

Concord police said Larry Ridge Jr., 40, of Berkeley, was charged Wednesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with rape, assault to commit rape, and robbery. Police Lt. Mark Robison said Ridge isn't currently on probation or parole but was also arrested two weeks ago in San Mateo County on suspicion of sexual battery.

The victim was walking on the trail along Port Chicago Highway at Monday at 6:25 p.m. when she was allegedly attacked. The man got her on the ground and she fought back until he ran back toward the BART station.

Someone on a bicycle stopped and helped the victim. They called police and went back to the BART station. BART police and Concord officers found Ridge and the victim identified him as her attacker.

"It was very brazen and unusual," said Robison, addressing the time and location of the attack.

Ridge was convicted of murder in 2005. He was being held in county jail in Martinez.