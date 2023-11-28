Woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter in fatal head-on crash in South San Francisco

A 40-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing a head-on crash that killed another driver in South San Francisco last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cherise Nicole Shanta Wafer, an Antioch resident, is accused of causing the crash that killed 56-year-old Daly City resident Kham Ky Lam on Airport Boulevard early on the morning of Nov. 21, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Wafer has a history of mental illness and was speeding on the wrong side of the road and went through at least two intersections with traffic lights before the head-on collision occurred.

After the crash, Wafer allegedly walked into a nearby Denny's restaurant and asked for a glass of water while not mentioning anything about the collision or asking police to be called. Officers eventually arrived and she allegedly gave multiple inconsistent and bizarre statements to them, prosecutors said.

She was arraigned Monday and entered the not guilty plea. She will return to court on Dec. 7 for a preliminary hearing and remains in custody on $50,000 bail.