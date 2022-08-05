Vehicle crash pins pedestrian against building in San Francisco Bernal Heights neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver struck her and pinned her against a building in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The collision was reported shortly after 3:50 p.m. in the area of Mission and Randall streets.
A 68-year-old woman driving a sedan struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her condition was not immediately available Friday.
Further details about the incident were not provided.
