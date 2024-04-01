Woman found murdered in San Jose mobile home park; Suspect arrested

A woman was found dead at a mobile home park in San Jose Sunday afternoon and a person from the residence was arrested for murder, police said Monday.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call about a female who needed medical attention and a request for police on the 500 block of Mill Pond Drive at the Millpond mobile home park near Curtner Avenue and the Guadalupe Parkway.

They arrived to find a woman who had signs of physical trauma who was neither conscious nor breathing, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators responded and following an investigation, a known suspect at the home was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a murder charge.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder were still under investigation.

It was San Jose's 11th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 and Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.