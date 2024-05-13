Woman killed in suspected DUI crash near Santa Rosa

A woman was killed in a head-on collision caused by a suspected DUI driver early Monday morning near Santa Rosa.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:40 am on Guerneville Road near Laguna Road just east of State Road 116.

The driver of a vehicle crossed over the double yellow line, slamming into another oncoming vehicle and killing the female driver, the CHP said. The victim was not immediately identified.

The suspect driver sustained moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

The CHP was actively investigating the crash and no additional information was currently available.