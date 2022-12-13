Woman killed in San Jose car crash
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman died after being involved in a car crash in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.
The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.
The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.
The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.
