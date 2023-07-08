Woman killed in East San Jose hit-and-run; 24th traffic fatality of 2023

SAN JOSE – A search for a hit-and-run driver is underway after a woman was fatally struck in East San Jose on Friday.

San Jose police said officers were called to the area of Story Road and South White Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Initially, police reported that they were investigating a "major injury hit and run collision involving an adult pedestrian." Around 3 p.m. police said the woman had succumbed to her injuries and died.

Police investigate a fatal-hit-and-run in the area of Story Road and South White Road in San Jose on July 7, 2023. CBS

The woman's identity has not been released.

Additional details about the collision, potential suspects or suspect vehicles, were not immediately available.

Police said Friday that the woman was the 24th person killed on the city's roadways this year and the incident is the 23rd fatal collision of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police.