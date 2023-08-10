Woman killed in crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View
The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View.
At about 3:50 a.m., a traffic collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in the direction of the southbound high-occupancy vehicle off-ramp for state Highway 85. CHP officers said a black Ford Edge was involved in the collision.
A woman was crushed in the vehicle, according to the CHP.
The high-occupancy vehicle off-ramp was blocked due to the collision. CHP officials said a southbound express lane of Highway 85 and a southbound lane on Highway 101 remained closed hours after the crash.
