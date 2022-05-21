Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

/ CBS San Francisco

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.

El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.

They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects. 

The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.

Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    

First published on May 21, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.