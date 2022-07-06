Watch CBS News
Woman injured in San Francisco Civic Center shooting

CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the first block of McAllister Street off of Market Street. The woman was outside when someone shot her and then fled, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, a man believed to be around 25 to 30 years old, remains at large. A more detailed description of him was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 9:57 AM

