Woman injured in Pleasant Hill hit-and-run, CHP searching for driver

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a reckless driver weaving in and out of lanes Sunday on southbound Interstate Highway 680 near Pleasant Hill who hit another vehicle and seriously injured the driver.

CHP officials said they received a call at 2:07 p.m. concerning a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-680 south of Willow Pass Road.

An unknown man driving a dark gray Acura TL was reportedly traveling speeding south on I-680. While reportedly weaving recklessly in and out of lanes, the driver lost control of the Acura and crashed into a black BMW 320i. The BMW was driven by a woman and also was occupied by a dog.

The driver of the BMW suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital, where she's expected to recover from her injuries, CHP officials said Tuesday. The BMW's canine passenger was unharmed in the crash and was taken to a local animal shelter before being released to family members.

The driver of the Acura was last seen fleeing the area on foot, heading south toward Homewood Suites by Hilton at 650 Ellinwood Way in Pleasant Hill.

Investigators said the BMW driver was properly seat belted, but they don't know whether the driver of the Acura was wearing a seatbelt or if the crash was DUI-related.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash, the events leading up to the crash, or has information or dash-cam footage of the crash and/or suspect, to contact the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980. People can also email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.