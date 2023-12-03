Watch CBS News
Woman injured after being attacked by pack of dogs in Stockton

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A woman is recovering  after being attacked by multiple dogs.

This incident happened Sunday morning in Stockton. Police say they were called out just after 10 a.m. to San Joaquin Street and East Hazelton Avenue. 

they arrived to find the injured victim who was then taken to the hospital. Police have not said, though, how many dogs were a part of the pack, but they did say the dogs were gone when they arrived.

December 3, 2023

