Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.
Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.
On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.
First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.