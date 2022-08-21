Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia

BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.

Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.

On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.

First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.