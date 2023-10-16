Woman found dead by side of road in Santa Clara County; Homicide suspected

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found next to the road in unincorporated San Jose, the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies were dispatched on Oct. 9 to the 2200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road on a report of an unresponsive female.

Medical personnel arrived and declared the woman deceased.

Based on collected evidence, the Sheriff's homicide and crime scene detail took over the case.

No further information has been released yet, but the Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who may be able to help with the active investigation to call (408) 808-4500 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.