Woman found brutally murdered in San Leandro home; Live-in boyfriend arrested

SAN LEANDRO -- A woman was found brutally murdered in the San Leandro home she shared with her boyfriend, who was arrested for the crime later that day, police said Wednesday.

San Leandro police said the crime happened Sunday morning at an apartment on the 2700 block of Marina Boulevard. Officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. on reports of a woman having been assaulted, and found the victim lying in bed with significant trauma to her head and upper torso.

Officers provided life-saving measures but the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Police did not release her identity.

Following an examination of the crime scene and surveillance video, along with witness interviews, detectives determined the woman's live-in boyfriend was responsible for the homicide, police said. He was identified as 23-year-old San Leandro resident Chataron Rose.

That evening, detectives discovered Rose was associated with a residence in San Francisco and he was subsequently arrested with the help of San Francisco police officers.

San Leandro police said that as of Wednesday Rose was still in custody and his arraignment was pending.