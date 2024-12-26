Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Woman dies in solo Santa Rosa crash on remote rural road

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-26-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 12-26-24 07:02

CHP officers in Santa Rosa are investigating a solo vehicle crash on Bennett Valley Road early Thursday morning that left the female driver dead, according to authorities.

A news release posted by the Santa Rosa CHP Facebook account said that at approximately 12:26 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a reported solo vehicle crash on Bennett Valley Road near Gardner Ranch Road. Arriving CHP were met by fire personnel at the scene and found a Chrysler 300 that had flipped over. 

The initial investigation into the crash indicated the vehicle was traveling westbound on Bennett Valley Road when the female driver and sole occupant appears to have lost control and drifted off the roadway. The Chrysler overturned and crashed with a tree. 

CHP said the female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said any inquiries regarding the identity of the driver should be directed to the Sonoma County Sheriff Coroner's Office. CHP ask that anyone with information about the crash contact the Santa Rosa Office at (707) 806-5600.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.