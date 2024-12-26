Woman dies in solo Santa Rosa crash on remote rural road

CHP officers in Santa Rosa are investigating a solo vehicle crash on Bennett Valley Road early Thursday morning that left the female driver dead, according to authorities.

A news release posted by the Santa Rosa CHP Facebook account said that at approximately 12:26 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a reported solo vehicle crash on Bennett Valley Road near Gardner Ranch Road. Arriving CHP were met by fire personnel at the scene and found a Chrysler 300 that had flipped over.

The initial investigation into the crash indicated the vehicle was traveling westbound on Bennett Valley Road when the female driver and sole occupant appears to have lost control and drifted off the roadway. The Chrysler overturned and crashed with a tree.

CHP said the female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said any inquiries regarding the identity of the driver should be directed to the Sonoma County Sheriff Coroner's Office. CHP ask that anyone with information about the crash contact the Santa Rosa Office at (707) 806-5600.