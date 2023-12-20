Watch CBS News
Woman faces charges in Martinez DUI crash that killed 5-year-old De'Arri Shula

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

An online fundraiser for the family of 5-year-old De'arri Shula, the Richmond girl killed Sunday in a crash that seriously injured another child on state Highway 4 In Martinez, had raised more than $9,000 as of midday Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Shakela Janey Dominick on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence after she crashed her gray Honda CR-V into a tree near Morello Avenue. De'arri was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Wednesday morning prosecutors were expecting a referral from the CHP on charges for Dominick later that afternoon.

Dominick suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital Sunday along with another child in the vehicle. Dominick was arrested at the hospital.

