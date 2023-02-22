Woman dies after jumping off overpass following MacArthur Maze crash

OAKLAND -- A woman involved in an early Wednesday morning crash on the MacArthur Maze died of her injuries after jumping off an overpass and walking for a block on a neighboring street.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson Adib Zeid said officers were called to investigate a crash at about 4:30 a.m. The collision between two cars took place on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to eastbound I-80.

Arriving officers discovered that for some reason one of the drivers had jumped off the overpass and then got up and walked away. She made it about a block from the Maze before collapsing at Hannah and 34th Street.

She was discovered there but succumbed to her injuries. The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 42-year-old Samerrit Brown Graves of Oakland.

Investigators were trying to determine why Graves jumped the 10-to-20 feet from the overpass. The coroner's office will also determine if Graves died from injuries suffered in her jump or from the accident,

No other injuries were reported.