Woman dies after being hit in Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

Police in Mountain View are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in a Walmart parking lot that left a woman dead early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Mountain View fatal pedestrian accident Mountain View Police Department

According to a release issued by the Mountain View Police Department, at around 6 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received reports of the pedestrian collision in a parking lot on the 500 block of Showers Drive. Arriving officers determined that a woman in her 60s was in the middle of the lot when an employee driving into work drove over her.

At the time of the accident, the parking lot was dark and shrouded in dense fog. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said. According to authorities, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The parking lot remained closed with police processing the location into the early afternoon Monday. Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.