Woman cyclist struck and killed in San Jose hit-and-run

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening, San Jose police said.

The collision happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Ave.

Police are investigating but haven't released information on the vehicle.

Officers attempted to render life-saving aid but the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:01 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

