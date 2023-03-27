Woman cyclist struck and killed in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening, San Jose police said.
The collision happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Ave.
Police are investigating but haven't released information on the vehicle.
Officers attempted to render life-saving aid but the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.