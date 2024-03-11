Woman cyclist hurt in San Jose collision with motorcycle dies from injuries

A female bicyclist who was injured after being hit by a motorcycle rider in San Jose last week has died from the injuries she sustained, according to police.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, last Thursday at around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and bicyclist in the 4400 block of Hamilton Ave. A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male rider on a 2018 black Kawasaki Ninja was traveling eastbound on Hamilton Ave. when he collided with an adult female bicyclist who was traveling northbound across Hamilton Avenue outside of any marked crosswalks.

The motorcyclist remained on scene and cooperated with police. Officers reported that alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries and later stabilized. However, on Sunday, the bicyclist succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Police said the incident was the 10th fatal collision and 10th traffic death of 2024.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirmation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective DelliCarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.