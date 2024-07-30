Watch CBS News
Woman critically injured in accident involving Calistoga police vehicle

By Dave Pehling

CHP in Napa County are investigating a pedestrian accident Monday evening involving a Calistoga police SUV that critically injured a woman, authorities said.

According to CHP, the 22-year-old woman was hit by a Calistoga police cruiser while crossing the road at the intersection of Berry Street and Washington Street at around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

There were no details provided regarding how the collision happened.

The woman had to be airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

Napa CHP will be the agency leading the investigation into the incident. The intersection remained closed until Tuesday morning.

