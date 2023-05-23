Woman critically injured in multi-vehicle San Jose collision

SAN JOSE -- An adult female victim suffered life-threating injuries in a multi-vehicle injury accident in San Jose early Monday evening, according to authorities.

According to a tweet by San Jose police, units responded to the scene of major injury vehicle collision in the area of Monterey Highway and Live Oak Avenue with multiple vehicles involved at around 6:13 p.m.

Southbound Monterey Highway between Live Oak Avenue and Palm Avenue is currently closed.

Units are currently on scene of major injury vehicle collision in the area of Monterey Hwy and Live Oak Av with multiple vehicles involved.



Southbound Monterey Hwy between Live Oak and Palm Av are closed. Please use alternate routes.



TOC: 6:13 PM pic.twitter.com/XYvmsqEj0l — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 23, 2023

One adult female has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Updates will be provided when available. The road closures will be in place for several hours. Please continue to avoid the area.