Woman critically injured in multi-vehicle San Jose collision

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- An adult female victim suffered life-threating injuries in a multi-vehicle injury accident in San Jose early Monday evening, according to authorities.

According to a tweet by San Jose police, units responded to the scene of major injury vehicle collision in the area of Monterey Highway and Live Oak Avenue with multiple vehicles involved at around 6:13 p.m. 

Southbound Monterey Highway between Live Oak Avenue and Palm Avenue is currently closed.

   One adult female has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Updates will be provided when available. The road closures will be in place for several hours. Please continue to avoid the area.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 8:45 PM

