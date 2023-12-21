Woman carrying knife on BART train arrested

A woman was arrested this week for allegedly carrying a knife on a BART train in Oakland.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to reports of a woman seen with a knife at MacArthur Station. The woman, identified as Nedra Franklin, allegedly had a concealed knife when she was searched by responding officers, BART said.

No one on the train came forward with a complaint, according to BART.

Franklin was booked into the Alameda County Jail in Dublin, BART said.