Woman carrying knife on BART train arrested
A woman was arrested this week for allegedly carrying a knife on a BART train in Oakland.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to reports of a woman seen with a knife at MacArthur Station. The woman, identified as Nedra Franklin, allegedly had a concealed knife when she was searched by responding officers, BART said.
No one on the train came forward with a complaint, according to BART.
Franklin was booked into the Alameda County Jail in Dublin, BART said.
