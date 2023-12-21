Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Woman carrying knife on BART train arrested

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/21/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/21/23 09:10

A woman was arrested this week for allegedly carrying a knife on a BART train in Oakland.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to reports of a woman seen with a knife at MacArthur Station. The woman, identified as Nedra Franklin, allegedly had a concealed knife when she was searched by responding officers, BART said.

No one on the train came forward with a complaint, according to BART.

Franklin was booked into the Alameda County Jail in Dublin, BART said.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 7:30 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.