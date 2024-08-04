Woman's body found after partner shot, injured by Watsonville police

WATSONVILLE -- A woman who went missing Saturday in Watsonville has been found dead, according to police.

Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, was found deceased in the area of Eureka Canyon and Grizzly Flat roads in Watsonville, police said Sunday.

Police had previously said they had "serious concerns" about her well-being after her partner, Joshua Gonzalez, was shot and injured by police on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to harm the couple's 3-year-old daughter and attempted to attack a police officer. Sedano's family said she was not responding to phone calls or texts, which was unusual for her.

Joshua Gonzalez was shot and injured by Watsonville Police on Aug. 3, 2024. His partner was found deceased and the sheriff's department is investigating her death. Watsonville Police Dept via Bay City News

At about 9:19 p.m., Gonzalez was outside of the Watsonville Police Department when he allegedly called dispatch and said he was armed with a knife and was going to hurt the child.

The first responding officer stepped out of his patrol car and ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife, according to police. Gonzalez allegedly ignored his commands and charged at the officer, who opened fire, shooting him.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The child was unharmed and is now under the care of family members.

"On behalf of the Watsonville Police Department, we want to express our condolences to Lizbeth's family and friends during this very difficult time," said police Sunday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sedano's death.