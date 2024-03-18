Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing her mother at Berkeley apartment

Police in Berkeley on Monday provided additional details about a deadly weekend stabbing at an apartment building on University Ave. where a woman was arrested.

According to the press release issued by the Berkeley Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 2:45 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at an apartment located on the 1300 block of University Ave. Arriving officers contacted and detained a subject on the property before locating a victim with stab wounds inside an apartment. Berkeley Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased. The Berkeley police homicide unit was contacted and detectives called to the scene per department protocol to take the lead in the investigation.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene and took custody of the deceased victim. Further investigation determined that the original subject detained by police -- a 23-year-old female -- was the suspect in the stabbing. Police determined she was the daughter of the victim, a 60-year-old female.

The suspect was transported to the Berkeley Police Department and, after additional investigation, placed under arrest for murder. She was later booked at the Santa Rita Jail.

Police offered condolences to the family of the victim and asked that the public and the media allow the family time to grieve as the investigation continues. The release said Berkeley police will not release further details on this incident until after the suspect has been charged.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.