Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother to death at San Rafael apartment

A San Rafael woman was arrested Monday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of her mother at an apartment complex, police said.

San Rafael Police said in a press statement Tuesday that officers responded to Cresta Way in the city's Terra Linda district on a report of a fight and possible stabbing in progress.

Officers arrived to find a woman on a balcony holding a knife in her hand and her clothes soaked in blood, standing next to another woman who had been stabbed. The woman with the knife did not respond to officers' commands and other officers forced their entry into the apartment, immediately taking her into custody, police said.

Firefighters who responded to the scene gave immediate first aid to the victim and took her to a hospital. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the 55-year-old woman died of her extensive injuries about an hour and a half after arrival, police said.

The suspect was identified as Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, a 28-year-old San Rafael resident. It was determined she is the daughter of the victim, police said. Beltran was arrested for murder and detectives were working to determine what led to the homicide. Police were also working with the Marin County Coroner's Office as part of the homicide investigation.

The victim's name was withheld by the coroner's office pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.