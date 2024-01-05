Woman arrested in series of thefts from Kohl's department stores in Contra Costa County

An Antioch woman suspected in a series of organized retail thefts was arrested following a heist at a Kohl's department store in Brentwood, police said.

Brentwood Police said officers responded on Tuesday to a report of a theft at the Kohl's on the 5500 block of Lone Tree Plaza Drive. The first officer arrived to find two suspects getting into a getaway car parked in front of the store, and the officer recognized the vehicle as being used in multiple prior thefts from Kohl's, the most recent involving $20,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

The suspect car fled from officers, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, police said. Dispatchers notified neighboring law enforcement agencies about the suspects and the vehicle, and about an hour after the theft, Richmond Police reported its officers had found the car and had one of the suspects in custody.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Maya Usher, and she was positively identified as one of the suspects in the thefts, police said. Investigators also determined Usher was in the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's stores in and outside Contra Costa County, police said.

Usher was arrested on charges of organized retail theft, evading police, and other related charges. The other suspects were still being sought, police said.