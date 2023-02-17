Woman arrested in fatal San Francisco Hunters Point shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood during an apparent domestic dispute.

Officers responded at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday to a dispute reported in the first block of Northridge Road. Upon arrival, they discovered 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators identified San Francisco resident Charmela Smith the shooting suspect and took her into custody.

She has been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or former spouse, assault with a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.