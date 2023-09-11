Woman arrested for DUI using stolen work truck in Petaluma

Police arrested a woman in Petaluma Sunday after she was allegedly found drunk and behind the wheel of a stolen work truck.

Petaluma Police said dispatchers received a 911 call Sunday at about 4:26 p.m. from a person who reported a drunk driver at a Jack in the Box restaurant on the 800 block of E. Washington Street. The caller said the vehicle involved was a white work truck with the name of a company printed on the door.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Tammy Miniaci-Pheifer, who was not the registered owner. Police said she was unable to provide an explanation as to why she was in possession of the truck.

Officers contacted the company whose name was on the vehicle and police said the owner did not know Miniaci-Pheifer and she didn't have permission to drive the truck. Additional investigation showed the truck had been stolen in Novato before the 911 call reporting a drunk driver.

Police said Miniaci-Pheifer displayed signs of intoxication and officers determined that she was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. She was placed under arrest and booked at the Sonoma County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by officers and returned to the victim, police said.